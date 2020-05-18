Knoxville couple forced to change wedding plans amid phased reopening

On Friday, Tim and Caroline Morris tied the knot in a way completely different from their dream wedding.

Source: (Christine Meyer - Wind and Gold Photography )

"Our original plan was to have a pretty large wedding. About 450 people at Second Presbyterian Church, with a reception at the Knoxville Convention Center," said Caroline Morris.

Due to the pandemic, and Knoxville's phased reopening plan, the newlyweds had to figure out a "plan B" for their big day.

The two decided to hold their wedding at Caroline's aunt and uncle's lake house. They were also forced to uninvite 400 people from their guest list. Caroline says there were masks and gloves made available to guests who did attend.

"It was very difficult to narrow down the list because obviously there are so many people that were so important to us. When we got down to the 50 people, we were like this is our family that's been with us our whole lives. There's no way to exclude them," said Tim Morris.

At the wedding, Tim and Caroline exchanged personal love letters to each other. Some of them written when the two first started dating.

Their original honeymoon trip to Barbados was canceled as well, but the two will be soaking up the sun at Hilton Head.

Overall, the couple says their modified wedding night was perfect.

The Morris' are thinking of potentially holding a celebration party with all of their original guests in the future.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.