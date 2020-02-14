Knoxville couple gets engaged at Pilot station where they met

A Knoxville couple is celebrating their future together after they got engaged at the Pilot station where they met.

“It seemed fitting that I ask for her hand in marriage at the place she asked for my number. We call it “our Pilot” and always stop by on our anniversary of when we started dating. Now we’ll stop by for the anniversary of our marriage,” said Jake.

Since the engagement, the couple has already tied the knot.

On their blog, Pilot wrote a happy wish for the couple: " We wish them many more anniversaries at 'their Pilot' and love that we are able to be a part of their sweet story."

