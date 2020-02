Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue crews are on the scene of a car crash in Knox County.

Officials said the crash occurred at the 4300 block of Strawberry Plains Pike.

Four ambulances were called to the scene, according to reports.

Fire officials warn drivers that plan to travel in the area to be careful as crews work to clear the scene.

Officials have not released the status of the people involved in the crash.

