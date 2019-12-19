Knoxville deacon reinstated after allegations involving a minor

A Knoxville deacon has been reinstated after being temporarily suspended over the summer due to allegations of inappropriate behavior involving a minor.

Deacon Joe Stackhouse was suspended from active ministry and his teaching duties at the Knoxville Catholic High School in July following an allegation of inappropriate behavior with a minor.

On December 19, a release from Bishop Richard F. Stika issued a statement saying that the allegation "is now determined to be" false.

"At the time, I found this accusation to be completely out of character for the man I know — a man dedicated to his family and his faith. Despite my personal feelings, as bishop of the Diocese of Knoxville, I was obligated to find the truth. In doing so, I turned this accusation over to civil authorities, which, after their own investigation, found it to be without merit."

The release said Stackhouse would be officially reinstated on Dec 22 and would be able to resume his duties.

