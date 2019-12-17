Get HIV, hepatitis B/C tests, Knoxville dentist tells patients

Dr. Clarence 'Buzz' Nabers sent a letter to patients, encouraging them to get tested for HIV, hepatitis B and C, following what he called a "failure to use proper sterilization methods."

A patient WVLT News spoke with arrived at Dr. Nabers' office asking employees if the dental practice would pay for the specific tests. Cameron Cook said he received a letter from Dr. Nabers' office, but did not pay much attention to it until he heard about the HIV and hepatitis B & C tests. The patient was given a number to call the Tennessee Health Department.

Nabers runs two dentistry locations, one in downtown Knoxville on Gay Street and the other on Thunderhead Road in Knoxville's new Northshore Town Center.

According to a Cigna Insurance profile, Nabers has worked as a dentist for 27 years after he received his degree at the University of Tennessee Memphis College of Dentistry in 1992. A Tennessee practitioner profile report shows Nabers is "on probation" for two years.

His probation, along with an assessed fine of $11,000, stems from what the state called "unprofessional, dishonorable or unethical conduct" and "failure to use proper sterilization methods."

Nabers' office provided WVLT News with a statement that said, "Although my attorney did not believe the facts, or the law, required individual notices, I chose to do so to eliminate any risk to each and every one of my patients. I mean it when I say patient safety is our priority."

