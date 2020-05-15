Knoxville dentistry office accommodating patients using new safety precautions

Staff at Nutting Comprehensive Dentistry are working to keep you safe.

While checking in, patients will be asked a few screening questions and have their temperature taken.

Dr. Talia Nutting, the owner of Nutting Comprehensive Dentistry says before a procedure, patients are asked to rinse their mouths out with a unique wash.

"We're using a pre-procedural mouth rinse, that is known to counteract COVID," said Dr. Talia Nutting.

Nutting says the staff's appearance is also a little different.

"Normally in the course of a day, I would just wear a short jacket. It probably wouldn't be buttoned up. I wouldn't wear a mask all day long. This is a higher level mask than what I would wear for most patient interactions," said Nutting

Other P.P.E for the staff includes surgical hats and shields.

Dr. Nutting says they have more than the required personal protective equipment in place.

They're even making sure to keep the office at a cool temperature, and are using air filters.

