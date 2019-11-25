Woman meets Knoxville dispatchers who helped her during wreck

Not all heroes wear capes, some are just doing their jobs. But for one woman in a challenging situation, that was enough to make her day, and even save her life.

Mayor Madeline Rogero recognized two men for their hard work.

"I just need to get out of this car," a 911 recording of Vivian Gwinn's phone call plays for the audience.

On a rainy January morning this year, Vivian was driving on Alcoa Highway on her way to a meeting.

"All of a sudden I was hit on the driver's side of my vehicle and knocked off the side of the road and down into an embankment," she explained,

"But I was afraid to move and I said Lord what should I do and he just spoke to me and said call 911."

It was Joshua Biggs on the other end.

"I've thought about that call a lot of times, especially when I go down Alcoa Highway," said Biggs, a 911 dispatcher, "But to finally meet Vivian is great."

Since Vivian was trapped in her car, dispatch transferred her call to Tony Scarbrough with AMR, the ambulance service.

"We didn't need to give medical direction on this call, but she needed somebody to stay with her. And I was more than glad to do that," said Scarbrough.

"They coached me in how to get over the console so they could take me out on the passenger side. And I appreciated that because I didn't want to fall," said Vivian, "My life will never be the same again thanks to God and these wonderful people."

Though they were awarded by the mayor, they said that's not the only reward they received.

"To have somebody go so far out of their way to do all this and to relive that event to come and show their appreciation for us, it really is something special," said Biggs.

