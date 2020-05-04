KaTom partners with Knoxville distillery to bottle thousands of gallons of hand sanitizer

A distillery and cocktail bar now switching up the products they're bottling. They’re bottling hand sanitizer to be shipped all over the country.

KaTom, a local restaurant supply company, says the demand for their sanitation products keeps growing. They were looking for a local bottling company to help fill their orders, and they found one. They’re partnering with PostModern Spirits to to rehire the 6 employees they had let go.

Charley Bible with KaTom says they're happy with their new partnership.

"The local partnership is really important to us being able to put PostModern workers back to work and to be able to produce a product that keeps the consumer and the operator safe- that’s why we did this. We want to be able to provide a solution," said Bible.

Their operation is who now packaging about 1,500 gallons of hand sanitizer a day.

Drew Lafosto was one of those employees who got their job back.

"I'm thankful to have a job again because for a couple weeks there I was like I really want to be doing something. I want to be helping out somehow I think this is a really great way that we have this whole new opportunity to make the hand sanitizer because it’s giving back to the community," said Lafosto.

They’re working to sell those gallon containers out of the PostModern store front on west Jackson Avenue. They're also selling the spirits that are in stock as well.

