"We Stand United As One" documentary filming in Knoxville

A documentary is in the works about solutions for racism across the nation and here in East Tennessee.

Brandon Cage stepped into the spotlight to share his experience with racism.

"I feel like white America thinks it's so far in the past that it doesn't happen anymore. And it's like yes slavery is over, but these kind of things keep happening. At some point enough is enough," said Cage.

James Tate live streamed Cage on his iPhone and David Brandon recorded on his camera.

"He called me up and said hey all the stuff is going on. We can make a change, we can make a difference and I thought you’re reading my mind," said Tate.

The two are calling their documentary "We Stand United As One."

"It’s not us against them. It’s not them against us. It’s all of us in this world together," said Tate.

They’re doing interviews with people they are meeting on the streets of Knoxville. Pushing the conversation forward, even bringing it to social media.

"We are connected with people all across the world. The things we post," said Brandon.

They've collected dozens of videos from people saying "We stand united."

"I know things are changing. They’re not as fast as some people might want them to be changed. And some people might think this is the way we should go or that’s the way we should go but as long as we’re having that conversation," said Tate.

They're planning to premiere the show at a local theater, hoping that the documentary will continue that conversation and create change in our own community.

