Knoxville doula shares how coronavirus impacts her

Knoxville doulas have adapted to the challenging times.

Owner of Knoxville Doula, a place to help pregnant women physically and emotionally during a stressful time, said they've ended in-person meetings. Instead, they are doing utilizing technology more through video calls, phone calls and text messages to help their clients.

"It's the biggest day of your life; I really believe that. It is a very emotional experience, you want to have all of that support. It's a joyous experience, for the most part, it can be frightening," said Kimberly Sebeck, owner of Knoxville Doula, "You want to have not only your partner with you, you want to have your mom, your sister, your best friend or your doula or maybe all of them."

The baby's health is a top concern.

"I am getting calls almost daily from women who are asking if it is a viable option to do home births," said Sebeck, "It has peaked the interests of many women who are thinking about doing home births."

And she believed it's catching on.

"I'm probably going to be doing more at home births. We are still in that state of flux," explained Sebeck, "Most of my clients or women who I have spoken with over the phone are just investigating it right now.'

She understood she must adapt to the times.

"While there are some things we can't entirely fix, we can't have your entire family be there with you, there are ways we can do a class ahead of time online and have your mom, sister or best friend and partner and let them know how they can support the laboring and birthing woman."

