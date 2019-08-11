Knoxville driver faces charges after fatal four-vehicle crash

Two people are dead and one other is injured following a motorcycle-involved crash Sunday evening.

THP reported a total of four vehicles crashed at different locations.

Micheal Robinson, 47, is accused of first crossing over into another lane and crashing into a motorcycle on Emory Road. The driver, Mark Moore, 50, and his passenger, Kimberly Foster, 49, died.

Robinson reportedly kept driving and hit another vehicle, which caused that driver to hit another.

Robinson is facing two charges of vehicular homicide.

THP is still investigating the accident.

