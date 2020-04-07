Knoxville farmers market still on amid pandemic

A farmers market in Knoxville wants to give people an alternative to busy grocery stores amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The FARM Farmers Market Organization announced the annual farmers market that opens on Ebenezer Road every year from April 7 through November is still opening.This year it will open as scheduled from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

"Given the current COIVD-19 situation, we think it would be great to highlight to the local community an alternative to the busy grocery store but somewhere they can still buy fresh and local products," a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the market had implemented COVID-19 policies to help keep vendors and consumers safe.

"Farmers are essential and we will continue to grow/produce what we can to feed our community," the spokesperson said.

There are other markets open, too. The farmers market on Jackson Square in Oak Ridge is set to open on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon, while Central United Methodist in downtown Knoxville is expected to open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

