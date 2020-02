Officials with the Knoxville Fire Department and Rural Metro Fire are on the scene of a reported fire on the 4500 block of Doris Circle.

Fire officials said the fire happened at the Sunnybrook Apartments in the Halls community. Two apartments are impacted by the fire, according to KFD.

KFD has not released if anyone was injured during the fire.

This is a developing story. More information will come as details are released.

