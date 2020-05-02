Knoxville fire engulfs garage, house in flames

Knoxville Fire officials said a garage fire broke out around 9:30 a.m. Sunday on the 1000-block of Freemason Street.

When fire crews arrived on the scene they found a detached garage completely engulfed in flames and an adjacent house burning, according to reports.

Captain D.J. Corcoran said units quickly began working to contain the fire, but it took more than 30 minutes to control the flames.

KFD said the fire is under investigation.

