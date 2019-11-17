Rural Metro responds to fire at Knox Gold Exchange

Rural Metro Fire and Knoxville Rescue Squad crews responded to a reported fire at Knox Gold Exchange Sunday afternoon, according to officials.

Rural Metro officials said the fire was on the exterior of the building, under the steps.

Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro Fire said the fire was very minor. There was no damage to the exterior or the interior of the business. Bagwell said there were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

