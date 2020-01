Knoxville fire officials said crews are on the scene of a boxcar fire Saturday morning.

According to reports, the fire is located near Western Avenue at Virginia Avenue.

KFD crews said the boxcar is carrying compressed cardboard and paper.

KFD working a boxcar fire near Western Ave at Virgina Ave. train car carrying compressed cardboard and paper. pic.twitter.com/cyF8Hecaip — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) January 11, 2020

