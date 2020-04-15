Knoxville food delivery for those in need

One Knoxville community received semi-trucks filled with food.

HT Hackney dropped food off in Lonsdale.

The wholesale food company sent tons of food from its distribution facility in Roane County, the company's headquarters are in downtown Knoxville.

The massive donation is going to the Lonsdale Union of Churches.

"We're coming together "We're coming together to meet some of the needs of our community and so we want to be able to give back," explained Pastor Joseph Smit, Lonsdale Union of Churches, "Based on the needs and somehow or another I'm so glad that the churches have made sacrifices of their gifts, and time and resources to make this thing happen."

The Lonsdale Union of Churches will pack the food on Friday, then distribute it to families on Saturday.

