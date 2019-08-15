Gang member convicted in Knoxville carjacking of veteran, disabled wife

The Knox County District Attorneys Office said a 23-year-old member of the Crips gang has been convicted of carjacking a veteran and his disabled wife, then live streaming himself with guns inside the stolen truck.

Edward Laquan Springs was convicted on charges of carjacking and found to be a member of the Crips gang. / Source: (Knox County Sheriff's Office)

Edward Laquan Springs could face 15 to 25 years in prison after he was found guilty of committing a carjacking at the ATM of Home Federal Bank on Merchants Drive in October 2016, the DA said.

A release from officials said Springs and an accomplice pointed a gun at the victim and took his truck, including his wife's wheelchair ramp.

Investigators later found a Facebook Live of the suspects, who were found to be from Chattanooga, driving around in the victim's truck with the handicapped tag still visible in the background. The men can be seen singing rap songs and waving around what appears to be several guns.

The gang members drove the truck to Chattanooga, then Nashville, where they committed another carjacking at a gas station, said DA Charme Allen.

“This gang crime spree was stopped thanks to the cooperation between law enforcement agencies across the state,” said Allen.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.