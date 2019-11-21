Knoxville girl fights cancer with the support of her school

A young girl is in the fight of her life but she's gaining support from Knoxville and beyond.

Eight year old Addie Bennett is battling leukemia.

"It's been horrible," said Addie.

Addie has no extended family in East Tennessee, but her classmates at First Baptist Academy want her to know she is not fighting alone.

"We're a family here so we stand behind her," explained her second grade teacher Kasey Mathis. "We write cards all the time."

Her pastor is also a teacher at her school and he helped get J.K. Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter series, to write her a letter and send her a book.

"I wish with everything our class has done, the school has done, I wish that we could say that we're the hero in this story, but Addie's been a great encouragement to us," said Adam Holland, Addie's pastor.

"It's been overwhelming and humbling," said Sarah Bennett, Addie's mom.

Addie said her classmates make her feel happy.

They even raised money to buy her an iPad and sent her a basked filled with arts and crafts.

"Every single day there's some sort of form of love and support," said Sarah Bennett.

Depending on how her body reacts to this round of chemotherapy she may have to go to Nashville for a bone marrow stem cell transplant. Thankfully she has an older brother who is a match.

Now, the hope is Addie will be cancer free in the next two years.

