Oliver Springs girls get special birthday surprise

Olivia and Faith of Oliver Springs, like many, were prepared to spend their birthdays indoors when they got a sweet surprise from their close friends and family members.

Olivia turned 12 on April 19 and Faith will be 10 on May 1./ Source: Stacy Eason

The birthday girls are cousins-Olivia turned 12 on April 19 and Faith will be 10 on May 1. Family members and friends of both girls drove by their Oliver Springs home to wish them both a happy birthday.

The girls got balloons, cards and a cake made to look like toilet paper.

