Knoxville golf coach earns national honor

Congratulations are in order for Knoxville golf instructor Bo Harris.

Whether it's coaching the golf team at Roane State or delivering instruction at Dead Horse Lake, his ability to relate and adapt to new ways of doing things has earned him national recognition.

Harris is set to receive the 2019 Harvey Penick Trophy for Excellence in Golf Teaching. The honor recognizes his service to the golf community and accomplishments as a teacher. With regards to being named top instructor nationally Bo said, "I've devoted my life to helping, I grew up with my father coaching me, and I always knew the importance of coaching. For me, there's nothing better than watching a child or an adult do the one thing they didn't think they could do."

Harris' students would certainly vouch for his dedication. Long time student and William Blount golf team member Julia Kessler said, "I've been with Bo for so long since I was little so it's nice to hear that I'm making progress and know that my game is getting better."

Bo is currently teaching during the winter months indoors over at the Tennessee Sports Medicine Clinic using the latest technology through Bio-mechanics. He also teaches out at dead Horse Lake Golf Course and is the coach of the men's team at Roan State Community College.

Harris received his national golf instructor of the year honor this past October and will be featured in the national teachers magazine later this month.

The Harvey Penik Trophy

This award recognizes your service to the golf community, accomplishments as a teacher, and support of the USGTF.

Harvey Penick was one of America's great teaching professionals, whose influence is still felt today. Mr. Penick taught with a simplicity that still resonates in today's tech-driven world. You are certainly most worthy to earn this award with his name. You now join USGTF luminaries such as Matt Smith, Christopher Warner, Bruce Sims, Michael Wolf, and James Peters in earning this prestigious honor.

