Knoxville group encouraging community to vote

Voters will be going to the polls in Knoxville soon and organizations like the Alliance Hall Coalition is encouraging people to get out and vote. The group held a community event on Saturday titled, ' If I Were Mayor For a Day..." to encourage voters to share their concerns with city council and mayoral candidates in attendance.

Alliance Hall Coalition's Executive Director Deossie Dingus said he will continue to hold events like this to remind people that they have a voice.

"We want the community to understand that they have a voice and we really want to promote to the candidates that we are not silent," said Dingus. "We're going to exercise that voice."

Community members said they want candidates who are representative of the community. Constance Every of Sleeves4Needs, a non-profit organization, said she just wants people to be informed come election day.

"Who you put in office is who's going to make those decisions, they're going to vote.", said Every. "If you don't have enough numbers to vote, then you lose, plain and simple."

Every said the biggest obstacle is getting the community to show up and vote.

"The wealthy are voting and the poor are not," said Every. "If you want the shift, we have to vote for our people and our candidates and that's why local election is extremely important."

Common concerns among voters are how Recode Knoxville will effect individual communities. Attendees said if they were Mayor for a day, they would do things to help out the poorer communities. One woman said she would like to see public art projects used as scholarship opportunities for high-school students in her community.

