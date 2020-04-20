Knoxville group posting maps for prayer walks

What about a little praying while you exercise?

A nonprofit called Raising A Voice (RAV) has posted three different routes nearby that include places for people to dedicate their prayers to.

Their Magnolia Avenue walk has people praying for the YMCA, local businesses, Pellissippi State students and seniors at the John T O'Connor senior center.

Will Boggs with RAV says they're looking to inspire hope during this hard time.

"It's been a difficult time for everyone, but I think that remembering together we can get through this. I think that the Raising a Voice walks are trying to help people remember is that, united, we get through these difficult issues," said Boggs.

There are also two other maps they’ve created. One is off of North Broadway and the other is in Maryville.

Go here to see the maps.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.