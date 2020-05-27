Knoxville group spreads kindness to restaurant workers

The restaurant industry was hit hard in East Tennessee. Servers, bartenders, and restaurant managers went for months without tips and paychecks.

Project Be Kind wanted to give them an extra boost. Balter Beerkworks, Oliver Royale, Olibea, and Sapphire Royale provided meals for restaurant employees.

They prepared 400 meals and handed them out to workers in Market Square. Project Be Kind organizer Mary Katherine Kennard wanted to make sure that restaurant workers know they’re appreciated and supported.

The group has served meals to area hospitals and first responders, now they are focusing on restaurant workers. The group has served more than 2,000 meals with donations they've received. They started out supporting first responders and hospital workers.

Chris Long works at Oliver Royale. He appreciates the support from people in Knoxville.

"Support local businesses you keep your money in the city so it doesn't go outside to the place... keep the money right here support East Tennessee and lets get it back to where we once were," said Long.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.