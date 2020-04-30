Knoxville gym among first to install innovative air purifier to address COVID-19

CycleBar Bearden announced on Thursday that they are among the first fitness centers in Knoxville to install the award-winning REME HALO in-duct air purifying unit to address COVID-19 concerns.

The boutique fitness studio specializing in indoor cycling says they are taking all necessary measures to open as one of the safest fitness studios in the area.

"We recognize that members may be hesitant to return to the studio amid COVID-19 concerns, especially given the reputation that big box gyms have for cleanliness," says John Janszen, franchise owner and operator. "We installed the REME HALO in order to stay ahead of the curve and to ensure that our family members are in the safest place possible when we reopen."

According to a release, the REME HALO in-duct air purifying unit by RGF Environmental Group, Inc. is installed directly into the studio HVAC system and actively distributes hydro peroxide that is circulated throughout the gym.

Hydrogen peroxide is a proven disinfectant with 99% efficacy in neutralizing viruses, bacteria and mold.

CycleBar Bearden is set to re-open on Tuesday May 5 with a limited capacity seating.

