Knoxville high school football coach arrested for DUI after football trip

A Knoxville Catholic High School football assistant coach was arrested Sunday for drinking and driving.

According to reports, Andrew Franklin was stopped by a Knox County Sheriff's deputy after leaving the school's parking lot "at a high rate of speed." He was reportedly driving 52 mph in a 40 mph zone.

The deputy reports Franklin missed several opportunities to pull over before stopping halfway on a ramp along I-40 West.

Franklin told the deputy he had few beers after leaving a football game in Kentucky.

The deputy reports he arrested Franklin after he refused to perform a sobriety test and couldn't stand up straight.

Franklin has a prior DUI convection from 2008.

