Knoxville paramedic dies while hiking in Great Smoky Mountains

Great Smoky Mountains National Park reports a man who was hiking along the Injun Creek manway has died.

Park rangers say they responded to a report of a man in cardiac distress near the Greenbrier Ranger Station Friday afternoon.

The man was identified as Harold Thompson, 58 from Knoxville. Thompson worked as a paramedic for Rural Metro and American Medical Response Knoxville.

"You don't see people stay in this field as long as he did. Hal is going to be sorely missed, he's a great paramedic," AMR Operations Manager Kenneth Loftis said.

Officials say Thompson was hiking along the Injun Creek manway leading to the Grapeyard Ridge Trail with his brother when he experienced cardiac distress.

Thompson's brother, an EMT, gave him CPR along with park medics for an hour, according to officials.

Emergency responders say they used an automated external defibrillator (AED) on the scene.

Thompson was pronounced dead at 3 p.m. Friday, according to reports.

Thompson was transported by the Gatlinburg Fire Department to LeConte Medical Center.

