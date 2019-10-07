Knoxville homicide investigation underway after body found in 'mummified state'

Knoxville Police Department said a homicide investigation is underway after a body was found wrapped in a tarp inside a shed in a "mummified state" Sunday afternoon.

Police said three residents at the home on Greenfield Lane denied any knowledge of the body which investigators say was likely on the property for multiple weeks.

The three residents were all charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

They have been identified as Tommy Rose, 62, Deborah Gister, 41, and Christina McCormack, 48. No mugshot of Gister was immediately available Monday morning.

According to court documents, police have accused the suspects of wrapping the body in the tarp and destroying material that likely contained evidence about the victim's death. They are also accused of failing to call 911 for an extended period of time.

KPD said they received a tip regarding a possible homicide at the 2300 block of Greenfield Lane that led them to find the body.

The body has been transported to the Regional Forensic Center for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The identity of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

An investigation remains ongoing.

