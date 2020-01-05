Knoxville hosts 10th annual veterans expo and job fair

The Tennessee Veterans Business Association is set to host its 10th Annual Veterans Expo and Job Fair Tuesday.

The event is the largest veterans job fair in the southeast. The free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hotel Knoxville.

The TVBA event will begin a keynote breakfast with keynote speakers and a book signing.

The job fair will follow the breakfast and give veterans the chance to network to find new career opportunities and other veteran benefit resources.

