Knoxville hotel sued by family after toddler's drowning death

A Knoxville hotel faces a new lawsuit from the family of toddler who drowned on the premises in early 2019.

Investigators with the Knoxville Police Department said three-year-old Raymond Whitlock, Jr., drowned at the Quality Inn & Suites February 16, 2019 in hotel's pool.

Police said he had been left unattended at the indoor swimming pool along with his 6-year-old brother, a 5-year-old cousin and a 5-year-old friend. The children were in the care of a relative.

The three-year-old was pulled from the pool, and a local nurse tried to save his life to no avail.

According to the lawsuit, which is against Choice Hotels International, Inc., and Amit A. Patel, the family claims that the hotel told them, and the public, that the hotel's water park was safe when it was not.

The suit also alleges that there was no lifeguard on duty and no supervision of the pool by the hotel and that the property failed to provide proper safety equipment in the pool area: "The emergency telephone was inoperable and was located on a shelf with towels and not readily identifiable" and "there were no first aid kits or or automated external defibrillators (AEDs)."

This is not the first time that the hotel has faced a lawsuit for deaths on the property, nor the first time a child has died due to drowning. In 2015, a four-year-old Georgia boy drowned, and in 2017, a seven-year-old boy drowned.

The family of the seven-year-old launched a lawsuit against Patel and others.

In 2016, a child nearly died by drowning at the hotel but lived.

