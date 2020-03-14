Knoxville hotels lay off employees amid coronavirus outbreak

As the coronavirus continues to spread many businesses,schools and events across East Tennessee have closed or been canceled.

Hotels in Knoxville have already been impacted by concerns regarding the coronavirus.

Due to travel bans, event cancellations and canceled vacations hotels have made the decision to lay-off employees.

The Hilton Knoxville has laid off all 80 hourly employees. The hotel said the administrative staff will still be working.

The Embassy Suites in Knoxville laid off 56 employees amid the coronavirus outbreak.

As of Saturday, March 14, the Hilton Knoxville and Embassy Suites are still accepting reservations online and over the phone.

