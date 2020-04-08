Knoxville hotels offer safe space for COVID-19 frontline workers

Kana Hotels is offering special rates to all those working the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The discounted rates start at $60 and vary by hotel.

"We are here to assist in alleviating any additional stress you might be facing within your department or on a personal level," the hotels said in a release.

The hotels said they will provide frontline workers with rest and if needed, self-isolating space, where you can be in safe confines with the conveniences they are used to, including WiFi, big TVs, comfy beds and private baths. Grab and go breakfast is included for all frontline workers.

The following hotels are participating in the special offer:

-Embassy Suites Knoxville Downtown

-Embassy Suites Knoxville West

-Holiday Inn Express Clinton

-Hampton Inn and Suites Clinton

-Holiday Inn Express Strawberry Plains

-Hampton Inn and Suites Knoxville East

