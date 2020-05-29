Knoxville house damaged after suspected generator fire

Rural Metro Fire said crews responded to a house fire on Midway Road just after midnight Friday.

According to officials, flames were coming from the front of the home when firefighters arrived. The blaze was quickly extinguished, but the house did sustain damage.

The homeowner was able to make it out safely. He reported that he was using generator power and noticed the flames shortly after turning the generator off.

The exact cause remains under investigation.

The Red Cross is assisting the homeowner.

