Knoxville couple stranded in Honduras amid coronavirus pandemic

A Knoxville woman and her husband are stuck on an island in Honduras amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Joannie Harmon Heath and her husband Rick are in Roatan, Honduras with friends.

"This was to be a trip to celebrate friendship and the encouraging news our friend with stage 4 cancer received from his doctor," said Heath.

The group was set to come back on March 21, but their flights were canceled. Heath said they were booked through Delta. The flights were canceled and re-booked twice until the airline told them they weren't sending any more flights to the island and re-booked them on a different airline.

"We now have multiple flights booked on different dates through different cities landing in Houston, Atlanta, and Knoxville hoping one of them will be able to get us back on American soil," said Heath."We've watched with mixed emotions as military planes flew into the mainland to pick up a group of athletes. We are happy they are able to go home, but wonder why we are unable to be included in this evacuation effort,".

Another group member, Sharon Dickinson, is from Georgia she said she sent letters to her senators and representatives to route airlines for help.

"Canada has sent several empty planes to the Bay Islands to pick up their citizens, said Dickinson. " We want the US to do the same for their citizens. So far we have not received any confirmation this is being done. Roatan is a small island and we do not want to inundate or strain their limited resources."

