Knoxville reveals big plans for Chilhowee Park

The city of Knoxville shared proposal plans for Chilhowee Park on Wednesday evening.

The city along with outside consultants have been drawing up a proposal since February for plans to better utilize the 81-acre park, and officials presented the plan on Wednesday night.

Some of the proposed upgrades, all of which can be seen here, include more facilities, added greenways and a new amphitheater. According to the plans, construction costs could be anywhere from $81 million to $111 million.

The park is currently undergoing $11 million in renovations after severe flooding last February showed concerns for water drainage.

After conducting a survey of 2000 constituents, the city came up with a plan that they feel will bets serve the people and the parks surrounding buildings.

"The community asked for more green space, park-like space, they wanted to have more activities at the park that are more family oriented, more festivals, concerts, markets and so we are looking at that as an opportunity and how to utilize the park in a different way." said Deputy Chief of Operations Chip Barry.

Barry said it will be up to the next administration on whether they move forward with the plan.

