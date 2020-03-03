Man reportedly attacks woman, grandmother in Knoxville home

Knoxville police said a man was arrested after an incident that left two women injured in their homes.

Police responded to a domestic disturbance on the 3000 block of Alice Bell Road. According to records, the victim said she and the suspect, Christopher Lee, 29, were arguing over accusations of drug use.

The victim said she was cooking dinner then woke up in her daughter's room. According to reports, after waking up, the victim found her grandmother outside on the front porch. The grandmother reportedly appeared to have been dragged there. The victim told police the grandmother suffers from dementia and has limited mobility.

Police said the victim had no knowledge as to what happened from the moment she was cooking dinner until the time she woke up in her daughter's room.

The victim reportedly had severe bruising around her neck that police said was consistent with strangulation. Inside the home, officials found multiple belongings scattered and broken leading from the kitchen to the daughter's room consistent with an altercation having taken place.

A white cable cord was found on the floor near the kitchen. Police believe the cord may have caused the wounds around the victim's neck.

Investigators said the grandmother was unable to give a statement about the incident because of her dementia. The grandmother received medical attention for exposure to the cold and scrapes on the top of her head.

Police said Lee appeared to have gathered his belongings prior to leaving the home before the victim woke up.

Lee was taken into custody and is being held in the Knox County Jail.

