Knoxville man accused of attempting to kill dog, beat woman

A Knoxville man was arrested Saturday after a woman called police saying he was attempting to beat her and kill her dog.

According to court documents, officers arrived at a home on Country Run Lane and found a woman hiding inside her truck with a child. The woman told officers that William Chastain was attempting to kill her dog and had threatened to beat her.

When officers investigated the house, they reportedly found a box containing drugs including meth, dextroamphetamine, hydrocodone and several other unidentifiable pills, a report shows.

Officers reported they found a large dog "folded into a small pet carrier for very small dog breeds with its snout tied shut."

A report shows blood was found in the house, on the dog and on Chastain.

The victim reported she saw Chastain beating the dog and shocking it with a shock collar. That's when she called 911 and took the child out of the house.

Police said the dog was taken by animal control and the child was taken into DCS custody.

Chastain was arrested and charged with possession of meth, cruelty to animals, and domestic assault. He is being held in the Knox County Detention Facility.

