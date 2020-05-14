Knoxville man accused of biting officer, exposing him to HIV

A Knoxville man was charged with criminal exposure of HIV after allegedly biting a police officer.

Court documents show officers were responding to a disturbance call on March 7 when they encountered George Harb.

Harb reportedly became agitated when officers arrived and attempted to punch them.

While an officer was attempting to place Harb in handcuffs, he allegedly bit the officer's arm tearing through two layers of clothing and breaking the skin.

According to police, Harb is positive for HIV and was aware of that.

Harb was charged with criminal exposure to HIV, aggravated assault, and resisting arrest.

