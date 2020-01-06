Elderly Knoxville woman held captive, threatened with machete

A Knoxville man is behind bars after being accused of elder abuse.

According to court documents, Randy Norton, 54, is charged with aggravated neglect, aggravated assault, and aggravated kidnapping after the victim's pastor overheard her yelling for help inside Norton's house.

The victim told police that she went to the home to check on her son when he took her captive for four days.

She says her son locked her in a room with the windows boarded shut and a padlock on the door. She was given small amounts of food over the course of four days and a five-gallon bucket to use the bathroom.

She says her son threatened her saying that he had been intending to “get rid of her” for the past two and a half years. Norton allegedly threatened her with a machete multiple times saying he was going to “cut her head off and watch her bleed out.” The victim said Norton also mentioned a list of people he planned to kill next.

When the victim’s pastor arrived at the house on December 19, the suspect allegedly told the victim, “I’m gonna let you go, you need to run,” so she took her walker and ran as fast as she could.

That’s when the pastor took the victim to a neighbor’s home and called police.

The victim was transported to UT Medical Center and was found to be dehydrated.

