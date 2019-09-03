Knoxville man accused of pulling a gun at Ollie's, aiming at officer

According to records, a Knoxville man is behind bars after reportedly pulling a gun on a manager at Ollie's Bargain Outlet on Knoxville Center Drive, then again on an officer Sunday.

Dennis Dykes reportedly entered the store, hid several items in a backpack then changed clothes in the men's restroom.

As Dykes was leaving the store, a manager approached him about the clothes which he allegedly did not pay for. That's when a report shows that Dykes pulled out a handgun, then fled on a bicycle.

Officers reportedly caught up with Dykes behind the Taco Bell on Millertown Pike where a chase on foot ensued.

Records show that officers chased Dykes into the woods on foot, then he allegedly pulled out a handgun and pointed it at an officer.

According to the report, officers engaged in a physical altercation with Dykes in an effort to disarm him, then fired a taser.

Dykes was taken into custody and treated at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. He faces charges of Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Robbery.

