Knoxville man accused of spitting on paramedics, attempting to kick officer

Court documents show a man was arrested and charged with assault after allegedly spitting on a paramedic and attempting to kick an officer.

Officers responded to an assault call at Church Avenue and Henley Street on Dec.13 where they found Danny Juan Olguin suffering from injuries, according to authorities.

Paramedics said while Olguin was being transported to the hospital to be treated for his injuries, he continually unstrapped himself and started to argue with the paramedics. Records show Olguin is accused of spitting on and attempting to punch one paramedic crew member. Crews said they were able to restrain Olguin until officers arrived.

When a Knoxville police officer arrived at the scene, he reported that Olguin attempted to kick him. Then, in order to avoid being handcuffed, officers said Olguin got onto the ground and started yelling and would not stop when asked to.

Records show Olguin was arrested and charged with assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

