Knoxville man accused of throwing 1-year-old 15 feet during dispute

A Knoxville man is behind bars after he was accused of throwing a 1-year-old 15-feet across a parking lot.

According to court documents police were called to Cedar Lane Monday after Jaques Davis allegedly punched his ex-girlfriend in the face, broke her phone, then threw their 1-year old child with one hand.

Witnesses told officers they saw the incident. The mother was able to catch the child, but she said the child's head was whipped backward in a whiplash manner due to the force of the throw.

Witnesses said they saw Davis take the child, then leave the scene driving very fast.

Police located Davis a short time later and found him in possession of his ex-girlfriend's ID.

Davis was taken into custody and charged with child abuse, domestic assault, and interference with a 911 call.

