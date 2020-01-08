Knoxville man admits to robbing gas station with bb gun

A Knoxville man has been arrested in connection to a Monday robbery at the KenJo Market on Sevierville Pike.

Knox County Court documents show Moucctar Dromey Pearson was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery after an officer noticed a man matching the robbery suspect's description walking on Hall of Fame Drive.

Pearson reportedly admitted to robbing the store on two separate occasions while wielding an "AR-type BB gun."

Pearson was taken into custody and is being held in the Knox County Jail.

