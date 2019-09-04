Knoxville man aims to master a new challenge

One Knoxville man is training for his first triathlon this Saturday. The athlete is more concerned about character than the competition.

Chuck Mortenson, 42, swims, bikes, and runs.

"I am very happy doing this," Mortenson said.

Seeing him compete you wouldn't know that he has Down Syndrome.

"Do your best. It doesn't matter if you win or lose. You've got courage," he said.

"When I met Chuck, I knew he was an athlete," Donna Mostella said. She's his trainer and the event coordinator.

On Saturday September 7, he'll compete at the YMCA's Heart of Summer triathlon. It's designed for adults 21 years and older with special needs. It draws a network of support.

"And when they finish the finish line they're always looking to see 'why are all these people here watching me?'," said Mostella.

Mortenson's physical strength will push him to swim 200 yards, bike three miles on a stationary bike and run a half mile. But he also has mental strength.

"You have to think you're doing this. Tell yourself you can do it," he emphasized.

Because of his disabilities Mostella said she has to say more commands, remind him to breathe when swimming and running and tell him that he's switching muscle groups each time he changes events.

And that comes from the heart.

"The main thing is to have good sportsmanship," he said.

"It doesn't matter what disability you have, if you have any at all. It's all about sportsmanship," said Mostella.

"Being happy and do your best is what I care about the most," said Mortenson.

With the help of fundraising, each of the 48 athletes participating including Mortenson get five free training sessions before the competition.

If you want to cheer on the competitors or volunteer, the triathlon will be on Saturday morning at the Davis YMCA.

