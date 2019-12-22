Man arrested after reportedly robbing Knoxville Cracker Barrel

Knoxville police said a suspect is in custody after a reported armed robbery at a Cracker Barrel on Saturday.

KPD officers said they responded to a robbery at the Cracker Barrel on the 5000 block of Merchants Drive around 2:50 p.m.

Lawrence Kraus, 58, reportedly had a weapon under a blanket and demanded money in a register from the cashier. Kraus then fled the scene, according to reports.

Deputies with the Knox County Sheriff's Officer found Kraus t on foot on Rown Road within 10 minutes of the reported robbery.

Investigators said Kraus was identified and charged with aggravated robbery and theft.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.