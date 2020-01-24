Knoxville man arrested after reportedly exposing himself to 7-year-old

Knoxville officials said a man was arrested after FBI agents caught him reportedly exposing himself to a minor.

Investigators said Cavin James Harris, 24, was chatting on a social media app where sexual interests in children were reportedly being discussed.

Harris began to speak with an undercover FBI agent and sent an explicit photograph of his exposed genitalia on the back of a 7-year-old who was sitting in Harris' room playing a video game.

According to investigators, Harris invited the child to his home. Officials said Harris lived in a halfway house.

Records show Harris told others in the chatroom that it was his birthday and he was babysitting his best friend's child.

Harris was arrested and faces charges of indecent exposure to a victim under 13.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.