Knoxville man arrested after police discover 14 knives, stolen gun, drugs

Knoxville police said a man was arrested after officers discovered he was in possession of 14 knives, a stolen gun and various drugs in a drug-free zone.

Police said they initiated a traffic stop on Jerry Sheffield, 44, after discovering his registration tag had been tampered with.

According to reports, Sheffield was also driving on a suspended license and told police he did not have registration paperwork for the vehicle.

As police prepared to conduct a pat-down search, Sheffield reportedly told officers he had nearly 10 knives on him. KPD officers said Sheffield removed his vest where he admitted most of the knives were.

During the search, police said they discovered four knives in Sheffield's pocket, a loaded handgun containing 7 rounds and a clear bag containing 28.6 grams of suspected meth in his vest.

Officers also discovered a glass pipe, 40 caliber magazine containing two rounds and more suspected meth in the center console. According to reports, police found 2.3 grams of meth, a digital scale and 3.1 grams of marijuana in the back of the vehicle.

Police discovered the loaded handgun was reported stolen in February.

After the search, Sheffield told officers they "found it all."

Sheffield was arrested and issued a city citation for driving without a license, violation of state registration and failure to provide proof of financial responsibility. He is charged possession of meth with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm with the intent to go armed, possession of marijuana and theft of property.

