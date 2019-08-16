Knoxville man arrested after reportedly shooting at car with kids inside

According to court documents, a man was arrested after he allegedly shot at two women who were sitting in the front seat of their car while their three children were in the backseat.

On June 22 officers responded to shooting call around 4:30 p.m. on Dutch Valley Drive.

According to reports, when officers arrived at the scene, two women said they had been shot by Ransom Cates.

Both victims told police they personally knew Cates.

The women were sitting in the front seat of a vehicle when they were shot. Their children who are 7, 8 and 13 were reportedly in the backseat during the incident.

Both women were taken to the hospital for treatment, documents said.

Cates left the scene before officers arrived.

According to the Knox County Sheriff's Office, Cates was booked into the Knox County Jail on August 15 and charged with four counts of attempted second-degree murder, six counts of aggravated assault and others.

