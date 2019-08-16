Knoxville man arrested after shooting man in field

Suspect Deshaurian Williams has been arrested after attempted first-degree murder charges.

The incident took place on Tuesday, August 13th off of Sims Rd.

The witness who was unnamed said she and the victim, Terrance Brundidge, were riding in a car with Williams.

Williams took the two to a field and held Brundidge at gunpoint, forcing him to exit. He shot Brundidge and fled the scene quickly, leaving the two without aid.

The police report explains that the crime was premeditated and had the intent to kill Brundidge.

