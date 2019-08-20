KPD arrests man wearing fake police gear, driving decommissioned cruiser

Knoxville Police Department said a Knoxville teen was arrested after complaints that he was impersonating a Police Officer.

Police said 19-year-old Daniel Bell was driving a 2010 Ford Crown Victoria -- an old police cruiser -- when he was pulled over by a real officer and taken into custody.

Bell was wearing a black tee-shirt that said "POLICE," a gold badge and a police-like radio with a microphone.

Officers said they found a red and blue LED light at Bell's home.

An investigation revealed multiple complaints about someone impersonating an officer in West and North Knoxville. KPD believes Bell may have obtained the vehicle in August.

KPD investigators are asking for anyone who believes they might have been among those stopped by the suspect in recent weeks to please call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212 or message the KPD on Facebook (@KnoxvillePD).

